Strs Ohio Sells 91,000 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.18% of CoStar Group worth $64,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of CSGP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.30. 1,196,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,680. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

