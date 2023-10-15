Strs Ohio Takes $66.45 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 410,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,452,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of AMETEK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 311.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AMETEK by 35.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $148.64. 923,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,841. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.13 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Report on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.