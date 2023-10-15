Strs Ohio Takes $75.80 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 665,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,896,738,000 after buying an additional 517,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.70 on Friday, reaching $105.09. 52,925,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,785,754. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,254.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.