Strs Ohio Takes $84.52 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 485,206 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,522,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of American Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.10. 2,951,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,664. American Express has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

