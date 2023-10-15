Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.21% of Lululemon Athletica worth $101,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,815. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.28 and a twelve month high of $406.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

