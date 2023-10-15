Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,099 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.91% of Coinbase Global worth $655,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $177,916.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,442.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,072 shares of company stock worth $8,506,912. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $73.43. 6,163,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,039,290. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

