Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $456.22 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,980,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,606,358 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $456,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.81. 16,559,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,586,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

