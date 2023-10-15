Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $606.02 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Linde worth $606,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,313,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $274.97 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.65.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

