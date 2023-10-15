Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,906 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Elevance Health worth $369,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,976,000 after buying an additional 551,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,387,000 after buying an additional 59,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,416,000 after purchasing an additional 414,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,178. The company has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $452.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

