Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 103,152 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Zoom Video Communications worth $438,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 366,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,582. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $151,416.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $151,416.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,974. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

