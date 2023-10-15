Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,414,240 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,493,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414,240 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $752,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,526,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,457,829. The company has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

