Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 336,031 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,191,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 336,031 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $861,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $268,923,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.03. 2,235,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,573. The company has a market cap of $375.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.98 and its 200 day moving average is $388.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $287.84 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.52.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

