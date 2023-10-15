Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,762 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,009,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $609.20. 3,972,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,894. The company has a market cap of $578.31 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.