Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 177,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $631,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $566.84. 1,244,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $555.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The firm has a market cap of $251.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.