Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $789.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $30,566.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $30,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 114,879 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $2,345,829.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,984. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

