Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 310,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 171.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after acquiring an additional 305,873 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.83.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SMCI traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.20. 3,798,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,810. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.57. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $357.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,408. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

