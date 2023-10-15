Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Down 14.9% in September

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

In related news, CFO Michael Koempel purchased 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $27,214.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,917.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of SGC stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $12.58.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently -107.69%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

