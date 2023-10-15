Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Supermarket Income REIT from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Liberum Capital began coverage on Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SUPIF opened at C$1.10 on Wednesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.10.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

