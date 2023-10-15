Susquehanna Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $13.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.