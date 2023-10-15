Susquehanna Trims Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Target Price to $44.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of DAL opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

