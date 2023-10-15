Susquehanna Trims Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Target Price to $5.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.04.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ULCC

Frontier Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $986.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $1,775,757.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356,263.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $1,775,757.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356,263.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701,529 shares of company stock worth $5,641,196. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,466,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after buying an additional 92,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 125,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,712,000 after buying an additional 168,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 1,533,268 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.