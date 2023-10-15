Susquehanna Trims JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Target Price to $5.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JBLU. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.58.

JBLU stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.71. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

