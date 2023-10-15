Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Down 3.3 %

SZKMY opened at $155.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.85. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $118.49 and a 52 week high of $175.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

