Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

