T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.8 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after buying an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,862,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

