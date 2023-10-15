Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TBLA

Taboola.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $120,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,232,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,797 shares of company stock worth $141,347. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 17.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 10.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.