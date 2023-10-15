Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 11,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $367.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.97 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 25.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TALO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

