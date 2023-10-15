Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.63. The company had a trading volume of 188,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,058. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.65.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $200,627.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,805 shares of company stock worth $6,020,524 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

