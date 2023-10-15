Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. CyberArk Software accounts for about 2.2% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CyberArk Software worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.43. 339,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,688. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.