Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2,536.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.11.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $17.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $599.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a one year low of $378.60 and a one year high of $771.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.55.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

