Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Toro Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TTC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.90. 562,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,297. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.62. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

