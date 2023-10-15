Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. William Allan Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,056,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 627,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,250 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $257.88. 1,698,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.16 and a 200-day moving average of $286.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

