Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.70. 1,114,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.72. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $158.29 and a 12 month high of $231.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair started coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

