Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Kornit Digital comprises about 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Kornit Digital worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,191,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,430,000 after purchasing an additional 114,054 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,915,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,272,000 after buying an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,815,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after acquiring an additional 165,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 91.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,447,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,527,000 after acquiring an additional 690,206 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 2.3 %

Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.12. 657,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,183. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $757.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 37.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Kornit Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

