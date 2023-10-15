Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,559 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 17,469 shares during the quarter. InMode accounts for approximately 2.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 969.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMD traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $20.75. 6,323,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.17. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

