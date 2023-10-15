Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 131,487 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the quarter. Repay comprises approximately 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Repay by 1,458.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Repay by 325.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Repay by 5,714.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 515,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,899. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $625.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.04. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,205 shares in the company, valued at $558,831.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,205 shares in the company, valued at $558,831.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,113.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $638,790. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

