Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 78,438 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,438 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sentinus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 56.6% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 54,790 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 340.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 80,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

NASDAQ CLPT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 56,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,712. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 96.00% and a negative return on equity of 60.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on ClearPoint Neuro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

(Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.