Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Grosvenor Capital Management worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 80,611 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 37,949 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 127,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,697. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.70%. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -169.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GCMG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCMG

Insider Activity at Grosvenor Capital Management

In related news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grosvenor Capital Management news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, bought 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Hurse sold 9,902 shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $77,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,221.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,102 shares of company stock worth $430,859 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

(Free Report)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.