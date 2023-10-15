Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 10,766 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 908,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,625,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 123,495 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NNDM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 1,172,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 273.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

