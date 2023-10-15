Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 581 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.51. The stock had a trading volume of 330,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,994. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.27. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $110.94.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.00 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

