Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 809 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,114,000 after purchasing an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,390,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,548. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.77. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,965,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,965,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

