Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 889 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Dutch Bros comprises about 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Dutch Bros worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BROS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

BROS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. 503,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,863,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

