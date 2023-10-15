TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 341.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,846,000 after buying an additional 2,556,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $239,957,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $121.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

