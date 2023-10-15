Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
Teekay Tankers Price Performance
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 487,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 248,750 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $5,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
