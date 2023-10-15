Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Shares Down 2.1%

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCTZF – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.53 and last traded at $38.53. 3,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

Tencent Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

