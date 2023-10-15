Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Update

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

TER opened at $95.60 on Friday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.67.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $47,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.94.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

