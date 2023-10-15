Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 5.3% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.12. 102,296,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,819,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.19. The stock has a market cap of $797.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.