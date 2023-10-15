Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $879,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $152.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

