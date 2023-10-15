Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $74,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TXN traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.75. 4,319,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,450. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

