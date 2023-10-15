Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $156.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TXN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.35.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $152.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

